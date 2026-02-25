Australia's Darwin to host Test series against Bangladesh

International Test cricket will return to the Australian city of Darwin for the first time in over two decades in August, organisers said Wednesday as they unveiled the schedule for an upcoming series against Bangladesh.

Cricket Australia said the first of two Tests against Bangladesh would kick off on August 13 in the Northern Territory capital, the first such match there since July 2004 when they hosted Sri Lanka.

The second Test from August 22-26 will be played in Mackay in the eastern state of Queensland.

“We’re delighted to bring Test cricket to northern Australia and look forward to a fantastic series against Bangladesh,” Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg said.

“It is no secret the international calendar is now crowded and we’re fortunate to have world class facilities available in August ensuring we have another window for Test cricket outside summer,” he added.

The Tests will be the Australian men’s first since thrashing England 4-1 in an Ashes series that wrapped up in January.

Touted as a close contest, the Ashes was all over inside three Tests with Australia superior in all departments despite missing some key players.

After the Bangladesh series, Australia will head to South Africa in October for three Test matches against the hosts in Durban, Gqeberha and Cape Town.