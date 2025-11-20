Australia's Jake Weatherald, Brendan Doggett to debut in first Ashes Test

Australia will field two debutants in an Ashes Test for the first time in nearly six years, with top-order batter Jake Weatherald and right-arm pacer Brendan Doggett set to receive their Baggy Green caps in the opening Test against England at Perth Stadium on November 21.

Stand-in captain Steve Smith, leading the side with Pat Cummins sidelined through injury, confirmed the selections and described the moment as “really exciting”, backing both players to make an immediate impact in one of cricket’s fiercest contests.

The last time Australia handed out two Test debuts in the same match was back in early 2019, when Kurtis Patterson and Jhye Richardson were blooded at the Gabba.

Weatherald’s call-up brings a significant shift at the top of the order. With David Warner retired and Australia still searching for long-term stability, the 31-year-old becomes Usman Khawaja’s sixth opening partner in less than two years.

His inclusion also allows Marnus Labuschagne to return to his preferred No. 3 slot, an important reshuffle considering Labuschagne’s resurgence this domestic season, where he struck five centuries in eight innings for Queensland after being dropped mid-year.

Cameron Green retains the all-rounder’s role, edging out Beau Webster, and will slot in at No. 6 behind a core middle order of Smith and Travis Head.

Smith praised Weatherald’s temperament, revealing he had deliberately watched him train in challenging conditions.

“The nets were quick, bouncy, a lot of seam,” Smith said. “He just kept wanting more. He’s got courage, he’s worked hard, and I think he’ll complement Uzzie really well.”

Doggett, meanwhile, steps in after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

With Cummins also unavailable as he builds back to full fitness, Australia will lean on Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, and Doggett to drive the pace attack.

Smith believes Doggett, long considered on the fringes after several tours without a debut, has earned his moment.

“Injuries happen, particularly with quicks,” Smith said. “But it opens doors. Brendan has improved massively over the last few years; he’s skilful, and I’m excited to see him go about his business.”

England, who drew the 2023 Ashes 2-2 at home but haven’t won a Test series in Australia since 2010–11, have named a 12-man squad and will finalise their playing XI at the toss.

Australia’s XI for the first Test: Jake Weatherald, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.