Australia's Khawaja to retire after Ashes finale, slams 'racial stereotyping'

Usman Khawaja said Friday he will retire from international cricket after the fifth and final Ashes clash against England, leaving a legacy as Australia’s first Muslim Test cricketer while lashing out at perceived “racial stereotyping” during his 15-year career.

The 39-year-old will pad up for the last time, should he be selected, when the Test gets under way in Sydney on Sunday, ending months of speculation about his future.

It would be an 88th Test for the classy left-hander, culminating a career where it began after making his debut at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2011, also against England.

“The number one emotion is contentment. I’m very lucky to have played so many games for Australia the way I have,” Khawaja said. “I hope I have inspired people along the way.

“I’m a proud Muslim coloured boy from Pakistan who was told that he would never play for the Australian cricket team. Look at me now, and you can do the same,” he added.

Khawaja immigrated to Australia from Islamabad as a child, battling the odds to become the country’s first Pakistan-born, and first Muslim, national player.

At one point, he was the only Asian first-class player in Australia and is credited as a role model who opened doors for others.

“Usman has made a huge contribution to Australian cricket both through his outstanding achievements as one of our most stylish and resilient batters since his Test debut 15 years ago, and off field, particularly through the Usman Khawaja Foundation,” said Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg.

“On behalf of Australian cricket I would like to thank and congratulate Usman for all he has achieved.”

Khawaja’s foundation helps youths from refugee, immigrant, Indigenous, and poor socioeconomic backgrounds through introductory cricket programs and educational support.

‘Attacked me’

Khawaja, a qualified pilot, has plundered 6,206 runs in Test cricket with 16 centuries, averaging 43.39.

He smashed a career-high 232 against Sri Lanka a year ago, but has not made three figures since.

The current Ashes series has been a rollercoaster ride, with the veteran batsman coming under scrutiny.

He injured his back in the first Test in Perth and was replaced as opener in the second innings by Travis Head who blasted a match-winning century.

Khawaja did not feature in the next match at Brisbane and was omitted from the team for the third Test in Adelaide, only to get a lifeline when Steve Smith dropped out ill just before the toss.

He came in at number four and hit 82 and 40 before making 29 and 0 in the fourth Test at Melbourne.

“I’m glad I get to leave on amy own terms, with a little bit of dignity, and go out at the SCG where I love,” he said, while expressing frustration at how he was treated.

“When I did my back (in Perth), I hurt my back and had back spasms and it was something I couldn’t control.

“The way the media and past players came out and attacked me. I could have copped it for a couple of days but it went on for five days.

“The way everyone came out at me about my preparation, ‘he’s not committed to the team. Only worried about himself. Playing a golf competition. He’s selfish, he didn’t train hard enough. He’s lazy’.

“These are the same racial stereotypes (I thought we had moved past).

“But obviously we haven’t fully moved past that. I haven’t seen anyone treated like that in the Australian cricket team before.”

He nevertheless admitted the writing was on the wall during the current Ashes series.

“Going into Adelaide and then not being picked initially for that game was probably a sign for me to say ‘all right, it’s time to move on’,” he said.

Khawaja also played 40 one-dayers and nine Twenty20 internationals.