Australia’s Steve Smith doubtful for Afghanistan World Cup 2023 clash

Australia star batter Steve Smith is doubtful for the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Afghanistan at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Steve Smith revealed that he suffered a fresh attack of vertigo before a training session. He said the condition had affected him several times in recent years.

The 34-year-old former Australia captain was hopeful of being fit to face Afghanistan in Tuesday’s World Cup match but appeared to suffer further discomfort after batting during net practice on Monday.

He was spotted and sitting head bowed, under a canopy, on the outfield.

“I’ve had a bit of vertigo stuff the last day or so, so it’s just been a bit annoying,” he said. “Occasionally, I’ve had a few episodes, so I can tell you it’s not the funniest space to be in, but yeah, I’ll go out and have a hit and hopefully be OK and we’ll see how we go.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)

If Steve Smith is given the all-clear, it would mean Australia had all 15 members of their squad available, with Mitchell Marsh having returned to India following the death of his grandfather.

Mitch Marsh’s fellow all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is in contention again after missing the victory over England last time out in bizarre fashion having suffered a concussion as a result of falling off a golf buggy.

Steve Smith has struggled at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scoring 205 runs in seven innings at an average of under 30.

But he remains one of Australia’s better players of slow bowling, a skill required against an Afghanistan attack where spinners Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi have impressed during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Sachin Tendulkar or Steve Smith? Fans confused by newly unveiled statue

Afghanistan, who had enjoyed just one win from all their appearances at two previous World Cups, against non-Test side Scotland, have been one of the surprise packages in India with wins over reigning champions England, 1992 title-winners Pakistan and 1996 kings Sri Lanka to their credit.

Five-time champions Australia still need to win one of their last two group games, against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, to secure a place in the semi-finals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cricket Australia (@cricketaustralia)

“They (Afghanistan) have won some key moments in games against some good teams and clearly their spinners are a big threat, they’re quality bowlers and they’ve got some batters particularly at the top of the order that are taking the game on and can take it away from you,” said Steve Smith.

He added, “They’re a good side and I think they’ve come a long way in the last five or six years. They’re a tough side and you’ve got to play well to beat them.”