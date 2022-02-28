Australia’s tallest tower would also be a ‘green-scraper’

Melbourne: A dual-tower “green-scraper” complex is being constructed in Melbourne city of Australia which would include 12,500 square meters of public green spaces, reported CNN.

According to CNN, It would also be the tallest building in Australia when complete in 2028.

Domestic and international travellers will be able to spend the night in this green-scrapper when visiting the country’s second most populated city.

Calling itself the “world’s tallest green-scraper,” the building will feature fern and shrub gardens on the lower floors and terrace tree gardens on the high floors.

The towers will have 12,500 square meters of public green spaces, including Australia’s highest sky garden.

A 2,500-seat multi-functional conference and entertainment centre, a 3,500-square-meter international art gallery space, experiential retail space and marketplace are also planned to be included in the mega project.

The Four Seasons Chain of Hotels and Resorts has also announced this week that they will occupy the top floors of the western tower (shorter of the two) of this amazing project.

The announcement said that there will be health and wellness experiences, multiple event spaces and a rooftop restaurant and bar. But, the number of floors the hotel would occupy has not been announced yet.

The construction of the two towers would cost a staggering amount of AUD2.7billion (Rs343.22 billion).

