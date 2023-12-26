Hassan Ali opens up on Pakistan’s pace bowling debate

Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali shared his views on the debate surrounding the quality of his team’s pace bowling during the second Test against Australia in Melbourne.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan’s fast bowling unit is being criticized for finding it difficult to clock high speeds in Australia where conditions are ideal for pacers.

Related – Waqar Younis’ fresh comments on Pakistan pacers go viral

Hassan Ali talked about his and his fellow pacers’ performances on the tour in a press conference in Melbourne.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hassan Ali (@ha55an_ali)

“I don’t know whose pace has dropped – my focus has never been on pace, and I’ve never bowled at 150kph,” he said. “I think it’s better to stick to the area around the top of off stump. I haven’t heard these rumours, and we don’t care about them. Our focus is on the game, and that’s where it should be.”

Speaking about the team’s position in the ongoing second Test, the right-arm pacer said they are on the front foot as they didn’t leak runs.

Hassan Ali said the side would not be easy on Australia as there is a long way to go. He added that his side has a great chance to win if they dismiss the hosts for less than 250.

It is pertinent to mention that the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground had a captivating start with the visitors restricting the hosts to 187-3 on the first day with their spirited performance.