Mitchell Marsh shares real story of his moustache

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh followed in teammate Travis Head’s footsteps and grew a moustache ahead of the second Test against Pakistan in Melbourne.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to Fox Sports Australia, Mitchell Marsh – who is in the Australia squad for the ongoing three-match Test series against Pakistan – said he wants to look like Travis Head by keeping a moustache.

“The mo is just trying to be like Heady [Travis Head],” Mitchell Marsh was quoted saying in a report. “The way I went about (batting in Perth) was the way I want to play my cricket. In my last four Test matches, I’ve really found my way, and who I am as a Test cricketer. I’m loving it.”

Mitchell Marsh’s moustache wasn’t a fashion statement, nor a belated contribution to Movember. He just wanted to look more like his favourite cricketer.#AUSvPAK https://t.co/I1eL3VownJ — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) December 24, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that Mitchell Marsh has played a crucial role for Australia in the Test format as of late. The all-rounder was not considered a specialist in the longest version of the game initially as has suffered a lot of injuries in his career, which derailed his momentum.

The all-rounder has been a regular in Australia’s Test side since replacing Cameron Green in the playing XI during Ashes 2023.

He vowed to be nice and consistent to retain his place in the playing XI.

“I’ve found a method that works … hopefully I can stay nice and consistent with the way I’m playing and keep contributing. I don’t necessarily feel like I’ll ever own a spot in the team, but I feel blessed to have been given another opportunity and I’m just thoroughly enjoying it,” he said.

Mitchell Marsh added that his current role allows him to be himself.

Related – Case filed against Mitchell Marsh for “disrespecting” ICC Cricket World Cup trophy