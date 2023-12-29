Ricky Ponting reveals how Abdullah Shafique was responsible for his dismissals

Legendary Australia cricketer Ricky Ponting revealed how Pakistan batter Abdullah Shafique was responsible for his dismissals in the second innings of the Melbourne Test.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Abdullah Shafique was impressive in the first innings with him scoring 62 before getting caught and bowled by Australia captain Pat Cummins. He flopped in the second innings as he got caught by Usman Khawaja off Mitchell Starc’s bowling for four.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABDULLAH SHAFIQUE (@iamabd57)

Ricky Ponting, who is one of the commentators in the three-match Test series, revealed Abdullah Shafique’s footwork was the reason for his failure in the second innings.

“In the first innings dismissal, his front foot was right down the line in the middle stumps, but he never covered the off stump,” he said. “Therefore, he drives a long way away from his body.”

The legendary cricket added, “In the second innings, the dismissal was exactly the same with the front foot straight down the wicket. Notice how far away from his eyes the ball passes him.”

Ricky Ponting highlighted that Abdullah Shafique’s front knee was not bent when he approached to play the delivery.

The former cricketer elaborated, “When your knee is straight, you hit further away from the ball. In Australia, he’s got to better track the ball, allowing it to come through his front knee and into the direction he wants to play.”

Abdullah Shafique’s dismissals in Melbourne both came from a similar footwork issue, as Ricky Ponting explains #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/0SW98tDgyI — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2023

Related – Simon Katich feels this Abdullah Shafique is ‘better than Babar Azam’