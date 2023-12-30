Three positives for Pakistan despite Melbourne Test defeat

Pakistan lost the three-match Test series to hosts Australia after suffering an agonizing 79 runs in the second game in Melbourne. Shan Masood’s side may have been on the losing end of things but should get lauded for the fighting spirit they put on against the formidable Aussies.

The first Test was a disaster for the visitors as they received a 360-run drubbing at Perth’s Optus Stadium. But, their performance had remarkably improved in the following game and kept Australia on the ropes.

Here are three positives for Pakistan from the Melbourne Test.

Aggressive intent by the Pakistan pacers

Pakistan’s fast bowling bowling unit was under the scanner and several cricketers and a vast section of social media claimed that Pakistan would be unable to dismiss Australia twice in a Test match.

However, they took advantage of the seam-friendly conditions and restricted the hosts to 318 in the first innings and 262 in the second.

Shaheen Afridi, who is considered Pakistan’s star bowler, stepped up and troubled Australia with his thunderbolts. Moreover, left-arm pacer Mir Hamza’s inclusion turned out to be a good move, and Aamer Jamal impressed as well.

Shan Masood steps up

Being the captain of the Pakistan team is not an easy task and the going will get tough when the first leadership assignment in the tour to Australia.

Shan Masood has stepped up as a leader and player in the series. He showed positive intent and piled pressure on the Australia bowlers by scoring fifties in both innings.

Pakistan frontman scored 54 and 60 in the two innings in Melbourne. The 34-year-old will, now, look to carry his momentum into the Sydney Test and needs the support of his teammates to bat longer.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha get in the groove

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha put on commendable efforts in the game. They were in their element in the second and kept Australia on the ropes during the run chase.

Salman Agha, who played as Pakistan’s only specialist spinner, showed grit with his fighting half-century despite getting troubled by Australia’s pacers.

