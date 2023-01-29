Authorities likely to vacate Lal Haveli today

RAWALPINDI: The authorities are likely to vacate Lal Haveli, the residence of former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed, today (Monday) as preparations were underway, ARY News reported, citing sources.

According to sources, the concerned authorities have been instructed to make preparations to vacate Lal Haveli.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman expressed deep concern over the government’s move against the residence of his ally Sheikh Rasheed and termed it as an ‘act of revenge’.

شیخ رشید پر دباؤ ڈالنے کے لئے حکومتی مشینری سے ان کے گھر پر حملہ کر کے توڑ پھوڑ کرنے کا منصوبہ بنایا جا رہا ہے. تحریک انصاف اس غیر قانونی دہشت گردی کی بھرپور مذمت کرتی ہے اور شیخ رشید کے ساتھ کھڑی ہے — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) January 29, 2023

During the PTI’s core committee meeting, Imran Khan took notice of ‘government’s illegal action’ against Rasheed’s residence and instructed party’s General Secretary Asad Umar to raise voice in this regard.

Taking to Twitter, Asad Umar said that a plan was chalked out to vandalize Sheikh Rasheed’s house with ‘government machinery’ and put pressure on the former interior minister.

The former information minister further wrote that PTI strongly condemns this ‘act of terrorism’ and his party stands by Awami Muslim League (AML) chief.

Earlier on January 26, it was reported that the Evacuee Trust Properties Board (ETPB) had prepared a strategy to vacate Lal Haveli, residence of Sheikh Rasheed, within 24 hours.

In this regard, the department sought assistance from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) – Rangers, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Lal Haveli belonged to a Hindu woman prior to partition and was converted into Sheikh Rasheed’s political office in 1980 after he entered parliamentary politics.

This is not the first time Rasheed receives ETPB’s notice as he had claimed to receive an eviction notice in October 2016.

