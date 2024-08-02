Authorities to initiate crack down on illegal billboards in Karachi

KARACHI: The administrative authorities decided to initiate crack down on illegal billboards in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

A meeting of Deputy Commissioners was held under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi, Hassan Naqvi, focused on identifying and removing unsafe and unauthorized billboards in Karachi.

During the meeting, it was reported that a survey has identified several unsafe and illegal billboards installed in various districts of Karachi.

A comprehensive report of the survey, listing the identified billboards, was presented, and the list has been distributed to the Deputy Commissioners for swift action.

Specifically, 20 billboards each in the South and East Districts, 9 in the Central District, and 6 in Korangi have been marked for removal.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh High Court ordered the removal of all signboards and hoardings from highways across Karachi to ensure public safety.