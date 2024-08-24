Authority suspends 56 teachers for failing to report for duty in Lahore

LAHORE: The District Education Authority has suspended 56 teachers for failing to report for duty during the supplementary board exams for students in Lahore, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The education department completed an inquiry into the matter, revealing that several teachers deliberately shut down their phones or refused to perform their assigned duties on the day of the exams.

The inquiry report highlighted significant administrative lapses caused by the absenteeism of these teachers.

The absence of invigilator staff led to a shortage of personnel at exam centers, causing delays in the start of exams and making it difficult to prevent students from cheating.

Sources reported that the students who were re-taking their exams faced unnecessary challenges due to the lack of staff, which also compromised the overall exam environment.

The District Education Authority has announced that action will be taken against the 56 teachers under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline, and Accountability (PEDA) Act.