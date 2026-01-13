Why cars catch fire while driving, expert explains the reasons

An automobile expert has warned that a growing number of vehicle fire incidents in Pakistan are largely caused because of poor maintenance and substandard electrical work.

Speaking on ARY News program “Bakhabar Savera”, automobile specialist Sunil Sarfaraz Manj has underscored three main reasons behind cars catching fire in Pakistan: faulty modifications, defective fuel system and issues related to catalytic converters.

He explained that many vehicle owners install additional lights, horns and other electrical accessories using cheap wiring and chose untrained mechanics, which increases the risk of short circuits.

“In older vehicles, petrol pipelines deteriorate over time and start leaking. Even a small spark can then turn the entire car into ashes,” he said.

He added that a lack of regular cleaning can cause engines to overheat, which may also lead to fires.

Sunail Manj has recommended that drivers immediately switch off the engine and evacuate all passengers if they notice a burning smell or smoke while driving.

He also highlighted safety measures for emergencies, suggesting that if car doors become locked, passengers should remove the headrest and use its metal rods to break the window.

An automobile expert also stressed the importance of keeping a fire extinguisher in vehicles, noting that water cannot extinguish a fire caused by petrol.

The expert urged motorists to move away from the traditional “ustaad culture” (Mechanics) and rely only on certified and manufacturer-approved mechanics.

He further emphasised that regular inspection of rubber pipes, wiring and fuel filters in older vehicles is essential to make them roadworthy and to protect human lives.