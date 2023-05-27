Avalanche kills 9 in Astore’s Shunter Pass

In a tragic incident, at least nine people were killed when an avalanche hit a remote village in Astore district on Saturday, ARY News reported.

According to police, at least nine nomads were killed and several others went missing when a snow avalanche hit them near Shunter Pass of the Astore district of Gilgit Baltistan.

Many individuals are still believed to be buried under the debris, raising fears for their survival, according to rescue sources.

Meanwhile, Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid Khan expressed condolence over the loss of lives in the incident and directed the local authorities to start the rescue operation.

The chief minister ordered the secretary interior, GBDMA, and other officials to rush to the spot and start rescue efforts.