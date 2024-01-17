Avastin injection: Punjab govt initiates action in light of probe report

LAHORE: The Punjab’s caretaker government Wednesday initiated action in light of probe report of Avastin injection which caused blurry vision among patients, ARY News reported.

As many as 66 people including five in Lahore, lost their vision after being administered Avastin injection, the report revealed.

The reprot was compiled after three and half months of the scandal. Drug controllers and government officials are held responsible in the probe committee’s report submitted with the caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi.

18 drug controllers, deputy drug controllers and pharmacist Avastin injection were found responsible in the probe.

The report said the drug inspectors failed to stop the usage of Avastin injection in their areas as the injection was supplied to other cities of Punjab ‘illegally’.

Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Genix Pharma (Private) Limited were producing Avastin injections without a valid license, the report claimed.

The employees held responsible in the Avastin injection scandal have been directed to submit their response within seven days, or else have been warned of punishment under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA) 2006.

The Avastin injection which caused blurry vision among patients, was declared ‘safe and germ-free’ in laboratory tests. Avastin injection was banned after the eyesight of patients was affected after inoculation.