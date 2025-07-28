‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ trailer: Jake Sully returns in third James Cameron film

Disney dropped the first trailer for filmmaker James Cameron’s highly anticipated ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ on Monday.

The film, scheduled to release in theatres on December 19, comes three years after ‘Avatar: The Way of Water.’

As per the description, ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ takes “audiences back to Pandora in an immersive new adventure with Marine turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family.”

Apart from directing, James Cameron has also co-written the screenplay and the story for the upcoming film.

Similar to ‘The Way of Water,’ the third movie in the blockbuster franchise will introduce a new group called the Ash People.

The filmmaker, who unveiled a teaser for ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ in 2024, revealed that the upcoming film will shed more light on Pandora.

“It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love,” James Cameron said at the time.

Returning cast for the film includes Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Britain Dalton, Jack Champion, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Dileep Rao.

New cast members are Oona Chaplin as the leader of the Ash People, Varang, alongside David Thewlis and Michelle Yeoh.