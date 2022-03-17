‘Avatar’-style remotely controlled robot being built by Italian sceintists

Italian scientists are reportedly working on an ‘Avatar’-style robot that would replace human bodies with a robot, that would mimic human movements and would even let humans touch, feel and hear remotely.

Italian scientists are working to enable humans to live their whole life in their homes, their new innovation might eliminate people’s need to physically go to their offices.

Scientists at the Italian Institute of Technology are hopeful that their Avatar-style iCub3 will enable people to undertake daily life tasks from the safety of their homes, and would provide greater mobility to differently-abled people, by providing them with a robotic body.

“If the human being walks, then the robot has to walk as the human does, then we have been integrating wearable technologies for allowing the robot to move a hand, as the human does,” said Daniele Pucci, investigator at the ITT’s AI lab.

He added that ” we have been also integrating the other existing technologies for the vision, so the user can see what the robot sees, can hear what the robot hears, and this basically consists of the arrow from the operator to the robot.”

According to reports, different versions of the Avatar-style iCub3 robot are under development, which would be finalized in the coming 10 years. The development of such remote robots could mean that we could start seeing more and more avatar robots roaming the streets around us.

