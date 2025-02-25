Avatar: The Last Airbender gets new series from Nickelodeon

The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender is expanding once again with a brand-new animated series titled Avatar: Seven Havens and this time on Nickelodeon.

Nickelodeon has ordered 26 episodes of the animated show, which is set in a post-cataclysmic world where a young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar.

However, this time, the Avatar title brings danger rather than hope, as the girl must navigate enemies from both the human and spirit realms.

Together with her long-lost twin, she must uncover their origins and save the Seven Havens, the last remaining strongholds of civilization.

The series is created by Avatar original showrunners Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, along with Avatar Studios.

“For two decades, the world of Avatar has captivated audiences with rich characters and groundbreaking stories,” said Ramsey Naito, President of Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation.

“We are excited to continue the journey with this new chapter set in the Avatar universe.”

Avatar: The Last Airbender, which aired for three seasons on Nickelodeon, was followed by The Legend of Korra, also created by DiMartino and Konietzko.

After their departure from Netflix’s live-action adaptation in 2020 due to creative differences, they returned to Nickelodeon in 2021 to lead Avatar Studios, where they will now oversee the Avatarverse’s continued expansion across film and television.

“We never imagined the world of Avatar would grow like this,” said DiMartino and Konietzko.

“This new series will be full of fantasy, mystery, and exciting new characters. We can’t wait for you to join us on this epic adventure!”

Avatar: Seven Havens is currently in production, with more details on the premiere date and cast to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Aang Avatar animated film will hit theaters on January 30, 2026.