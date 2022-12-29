Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ earns $1 billion globally

James Cameron’s ‘Avatar’ sequel, ‘The Way of Water’ has reached a new milestone at Global Box Office with its $1 billion collection.

Within 14 days in theatres, the long-awaited sequel of the sci-fi epic ‘Avatar’ has managed to gross a massive $1 billion in its global ticket sales. This is the least time taken by any 2022 release to reach the coveted feat.

Moreover, ‘Avatar’ is only the third film of this year to even touch the milestone, after ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ and ‘Jurassic World Dominion’, which took 31 days and over 120 respectively at the ticket windows to earn the sum.

It should be mentioned here that the ‘Avatar’ sequel is the fastest to reach the spot since the 2021s Box Office juggernaut ‘Spider Man: No Way Home’, which by the way took 12 days to reach the mark.

Additionally, only six movies so far have been able to achieve the feat in the first two weeks of release.

On the other hand, the original ‘Avatar’ movie is the highest-grossing film in history with its $2.97 billion worldwide collection.

About ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’, the sequel, set over a decade after the events in the first film, sees the return of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana to reprise their characters of Jake Sully and his Na’vi partner Neytiri respectively, while, the Academy Award winner Kate Winslet essays Ronal.

James Cameron has helmed the direction and also co-written the film with Josh Friedman and co-produced alongside Jon Landau, Peter M. Tobyansen, David Valdes and Brigitte Yorke.

The mega-budgeted ‘Avatar’ sequel premiered in worldwide theatres in 2D and 3D earlier this month and racked up roughly $435 million around the globe in the debut weekend, including $134 million in the United States and Canada.

