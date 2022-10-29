Interesting detail about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ surfaces

Hollywood film “Avatar: The Way of Water”, the sequel of the original flick “Avatar”, will be more than three hours long.

US news agency The Hollywood reporter, citing sources, stated that the highly anticipated “Avatar” sequel, which will release on December 16 this year, will run for 190 minutes.

The James Cameron-directed Avatar sequel would be part of the clubs having prolific films with over three hours of running time such as “Avengers: Endgame” and “Titanic”.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film had run time of 182 minutes whereas the fictional film about the ship’s sinking ran for 194 minutes.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” will be 29 minutes long than the original.

The flicks, that cross run time of over 150 minutes, were considered lengthy at first. DC Universe film “The Batman” ran for 175 minutes.

There several upcoming films that will cross the 15-minute mark. The upcoming project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will be 161 minutes long.

Moreover, the running time of “Babylon” will be at least 180 minutes.

It is pertinent to mention that the credits take up as much as 10 minutes.

Disney and 2oth Century Fox have not disclosed the official run time of “Avatar: The Way of Water”. However, cinemas across the world have mentioned it on their websites as part of ticket sales.

