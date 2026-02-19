AVCC police accused of looting pan shops in Surjani Town, Karachi

KARACHI: Allegations have emerged that plainclothes officers from the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC) looted two shops, including a pan shop, in Surjani Town while traveling in an unmarked police mobile on Thursday.

CCTV footage obtained by ARY News shows the officers, some wearing bulletproof vests, raiding two shops in Sector 7C, including Sheikh Plastic store and a pan, tobacco, and betel nut outlet.

During the alleged raid, cash of around Rs150,000 and goods were reportedly stolen and loaded into the unmarked vehicle. The shopkeeper claimed the officers carried out the raid under the pretext of a crackdown on gutka sellers.

A minor along with other shopkeepers were allegedly taken to the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Garden, Karachi, and released around 4 a.m. after paying bribes, while their looted goods were not returned.

The affected shopkeeper said repeated visits to the Surjani Town police station seeking registration of a complaint were ignored, and he was instead directed to the CIA office in Garden.

He accused ASI Waqas, Habibullah, and Siraj, who reportedly led the raid and looted the cash counter.

Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has taken notice of the incident, directing an immediate investigation. He instructed the DIG CIA and SSP West to provide full details and form a team for a comprehensive inquiry.

“Black sheep within the police are intolerable,” the minister said, ordering that the officers involved be blacklisted and the looted goods returned to the shopkeeper.

The Home Minister also directed authorities to submit a list of all personnel involved and ensure strict accountability.