AVCC recovers three abducted youth from North Nazimabad

KARACHI: Anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) of Sindh police has recovered three abducted youths from North Nazimabad, Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the ransom amount for the abducted youth was Rs 5 million and also arrested two dismissed DSPs and three other kidnappers.

According to AVCC officials, the youths who were abducted on March 22 from Quaidabad were kept on the 1st floor of the police station.

The abducted youth were trapped into buying a cheap Scorpio and asked to pick it up from North Nazimabad.

The SHO North Nazimabad Moeed Ahmed knew about the abduction of three youths Asmat, Saleem and Shoaib. The abduction gang also included dismissed police personnel.

The abduction youth’s family paid four lac in ransom but the AVCC recovered the amount too in the raid.

Earlier, the Anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) of Sindh police recovered an eight-year-old abducted boy from Karachi’s Pehalwan Goth area.

he Sindh police anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) in a successful operation in Pehalwan Goth recovered eight years old youth, who was abducted from Surjani Town Sector 4-A on September 13.

The AVCC also arrested three abductors, who were demanding ransom from the parents of the child.

