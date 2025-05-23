Marvel shares disappointing update on ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

The release of Marvel Studios‘ hotly anticipated films ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and Avengers: Secret Wars’ have been delayed.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

According to a report by Variety, Disney pushed ‘Doomsday’ seven months from its original release date of May 1, 2026.

The Marvel title will now hit the theatres on December 18, 2026.

Additionally, ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ has also been delayed to December 17, 2027, from its original release date of May 7, 2027.

Apart from delaying ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and Avengers: Secret Wars,’ Disney has also removed several unannounced Marvel titles from its calendar.

The reorganisation of the studio’s calendar saw an untitled Marvel removed, while two were amended to simply ‘Untitled Disney’ films.

Read more: Scarlett Johansson to return as Black Widow in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’?

It is worth noting here that Marvel has announced that as many as 27 actors will star in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’

The cast of the Marvel title includes Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Susan Storm), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Thing), and Tenoch Huerta (Namor).

The cast also includes Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Lewis Pullman (Sentry), Danny Ramirez (Joaquín Torres / Falcon), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), James Marsden (Cyclops), and Channing Tatum (Gambit).