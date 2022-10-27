Pakistani pace star Shoaib Akhtar took the team management to the cleaners after Pakistan’s upset loss to Zimbabwe in the T20 world cup on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run in the second Super 12 match in Perth.

Pakistan failed to chase down a target of 131 runs.

Speedstar Shoaib Akhtar criticized team management after the loss to Zimbabwe. He tweeted a video with the caption, “Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it.”

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

In the video, he said that he had predicted that we will get average results if we select average people. We would not win the game automatically if the opposition is Zimbabwe, he wrote in another tweet.

Pakistan would play its next game in the world cup against Nederland on October 30.

Pakistan’s chances to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament now lie with other teams. Pakistan needs to win the next three games and also wants some other results to go their way.

One likely scenario in which Pakistan can qualify is if Pakistan and India both beat South Africa and Pakistan win the rest of its games.

