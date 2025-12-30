Aviva Baig engaged to Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra

NEW DELHI: Aviva Baig — a Delhi-based photographer and entrepreneur is engaged to Priyanka Gandhi’s son Raihan Vadra . Here’s everything to know about her.

Raihan Vadra, the son of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi and businessman Robert Vadra, has reportedly exchanged rings with his long-time girlfriend, Aviva Baig.

The news of the engagement, which has captured public attention, marks a significant milestone for the couple. The two have been together for seven years, and the proposal was confirmed by a source to a Indian News channel.

While the couple has largely kept their relationship private, Aviva recently shared a rare glimpse into their personal lives on social media.

She uploaded a picture with Raihan on her Instagram stories three days ago, which has since been moved to her highlights.

Who is Aviva Baig?

Aviva is an accomplished individual with a diverse portfolio. Based in Delhi, she is a former student of the prestigious Modern School and a graduate of OP Jindal Global University in Media Communication and Journalism.

Aviva is the co-founder of Atelier 11, a photographic studio and production company that collaborates with major agencies and brands across India.

According to her website: “Aviva Baig is a Delhi-based photographer whose art captures the versatility of life. Her works reflect the confluence between the simplicity and the complexity of everyday living.”

The website further adds: “She has a keen eye that lends her images the perspective of a quiet observer.

Over the past five years, she has exhibited at ‘You Cannot Miss This’ with Method Gallery (2023), ‘You Cannot Miss This’ as a part of India Art Fair’s Young Collector Programme (2023), The Quorum Club ‘The Illusory World’ (2019) and India Design ID, K2 India (2018).”

Before her Arts career

What many may not know is that Aviva’s discipline and focus were also honed on the sports field. She is a former national-level football player, proving that her talents are as multifaceted as her photography suggests.

As she prepares to join the Vadra-Gandhi family, it is clear that Aviva brings her own legacy to the table.