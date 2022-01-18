AVLC kills two members of inter-provincial gang in Karachi

KARACHI: Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) police on Tuesday claimed to have killed two members of an inter-provincial gang after a shootout in Karachi, ARY News reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bashir Brohi said the shootout took place at Northern Bypass in which two lifters including the head of the gang were shot dead.

Saleem Brohi and his accomplice snatched vehicles from a car carrier a few days earlier in interior Sindh, the SSP said.

Furthermore, the killed lifters were also involved in the hijacking of busses. The bodies of the killed outlaws have been shifted to the hospital.

Separately in the month of October, last year, the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) had rounded up a man who snatched more than 24 expensive cars of the same brand in Karachi.

Ali Hassan was taken into custody by the AVLC personnel in an action in Karachi’s Shahrai-e-Noor Jahan, hand grenades, jammers, vehicle and pistol were also confiscated from the custody of the outlaw.

SSP AVLC Bashir Ahmed Brohi said, Ali Hassan snatched 24 luxurious cars of the same brand worth over Rs200 million from Karachi and sold the same in Balochistan.

