Nadia Khan reveals her close family ties with AVM Aurangzeb

Actor-host Nadia Khan took netizens by surprise, revealing her close family links with the widely-honoured PAF hero, AVM Aurangzeb Ahmed.

During her morning show on a private TV channel, Nadia Khan, who is married to retired fighter pilot of the Pakistan Air Force, Faisal Mumtaz Rao, shared an old picture of her second husband with the current social media sensation, AVM Aurangzeb Ahmed, revealing her family ties with the national hero.

Khan mentioned that the photo, which sees Rao and Ahmed, along with their two other PAF colleagues, was captured back in 1988.

She continued to share, “When I married Faisal in 2020, I was introduced to three of his brothers. But then he told me, ‘I have one more brother, Aurangzeb, who is a very competent fighter pilot. And I want you to meet him.’ They used to talk for hours on the phone.”

“When I finally met him and his family, I was truly impressed. He has a phenomenal personality. His wife is such a graceful lady, and their children are very sweet,” the celebrity added.

Khan also mentioned that her husband is so fond of his friend that he wants their son not to grow up to be like him, but AVM Aurangzeb.

Notably, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Aurangzeb Ahmed emerged as a widely admired figure among Pakistanis, due to his calm and confident handling of high-pressure media briefings during the country’s recent conflict with India and Operation Bunyan-um-Mursoos.

