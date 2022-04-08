Avril Lavigne said ‘yes’ to Mod Sun in Paris!

Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne has officially said ‘yes’ to beau-musician Mod Sun following the Paris proposal.

Turning to her official Instagram handle on Thursday, lovestruck Avril shared a bunch of candid moments from the act, when musician Mod Sun popped the question to her back in March in front of the dreamy Eiffel Tower of Paris. Several shared pictures and videos see the songstress flaunting her big solitaire on the finger.

“Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours(Yes! I love you forever)” the hitmaker wrote in the caption of the picture gallery with the date “27 March 2022”.

Mod took to the comments section of his partner’s post and wrote “I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel.”

Millions of Instagram users including celebs showered love on the post while a number of them turned to the comments section to felicitate the duo on the new beginnings.

Moreover, sharing the picture gallery on his official Instagram handle, Mod penned an adorable poem for the partner. “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done.”

Speaking about the proposal with a foreign entertainment magazine, Lavigne stated, “it was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for.”

“We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses. It felt like time stood still, and it was just the two of us in the moment,” she gushed about the dreamy moment.

Elaborating on the diamond shape of the engagement ring, she exclaimed, “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside.”

“He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so it’s only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.”

For those unversed, the duo started dating during their collaboration on Lavigne’s latest studio album ‘Love Sux’.

