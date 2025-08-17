Railways minister issues stern warning to officers after Awam Express incident

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Sunday issued a stern warning to officers, declaring that incompetence and negligence would not be tolerated following the derailment of Awam Express near Lodhran.

Four bogies of the Karachi-bound train derailed after its brakes failed near Lodhran Railway Station, leaving one passenger dead and 32 others injured, according to rescue officials.

In response to the incident, Abbasi convened an emergency meeting at Railways Headquarters in Lahore, where he received a detailed briefing on train operation safety measures. The minister cancelled his scheduled visit to Karachi and announced he would personally visit the accident site in Lodhran on Monday.

“We cannot allow anyone, under any circumstances, to play with human lives,” Abbasi said in a statement, vowing strict accountability. He warned that those found responsible would face not only transfers or disciplinary action but the “strictest possible measures.”

Expressing strong displeasure over recurring derailments, the minister remarked, “Incompetent officers confined to air-conditioned rooms have no right to remain in Railways. Either improve safety matters or opt for retirement.”

Abbasi directed officials to immediately remove dummy coaches from the system, even if it required suspension of services, and ordered continuous trolley inspections of tracks to ensure safe operations. He also instructed that the vigilance department be fully equipped with necessary facilities.

Highlighting the responsibility of locomotive staff, he stressed that train drivers, who carry the lives of over a thousand passengers in each journey, must undergo refresher training courses.

The minister further ordered that contracts for luggage and brake vans should no longer be extended through internal decisions but awarded via transparent open auctions.

Abbasi concluded by reaffirming that reforms in Pakistan Railways were already underway and their positive results would soon be visible to the public.