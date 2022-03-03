Awami March: Sindh CM thanks Usman Buzdar for removal of barriers

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Sindh chief minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday thanked Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for his immediate action to remove barriers ahead of PPP’s Awami Long March which entered the country’s biggest province, yesterday.

Exclusively talking to ARY News before departure for Bahawalpur, CM Sindh said he had telephoned his Punjab counterpart yesterday and informed him about the barriers set up by police in Rahim Yar Khan to bar PPP’s march entry in the province.

I’m thankful to CM Buzdar for his prompt action, he was quoted as saying. He said the people of Punjab warmly welcomed them and barriers cannot stop them from reaching Islamabad against the federal government.

Commenting on PTI’s Haqooq-i-Sindh March, the Sindh CM claimed those ministers who were not given performance awards have reached Sindh.

Shah claimed that the ministers are addressing each other during the march rather than the masses.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan will succeed.

Reacting to the Punjab police’s alleged move of erecting barriers at Bahadurpur Chowk in Rahim Yar Khan to stop the march of the PPP from entering Punjab, Bilawal said if PTI government was confident, then why their rally was stopped from entering Punjab?

