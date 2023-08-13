‘Awaz Khazana’: PM launches Radio mobile app

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally launched the Radio App named ‘Awaz Khazana’ during a ceremony regarding the revival of Pakistan film industry in Lahore.

Addressing the Awaz Khazana app launching ceremony, the prime minister appreciated the services of Pakistani film actors to the film industry.

He said the artists and directors inspired the timeless lyricism and the actors have done their services well.

The prime minister also issued the regular release of film policy, music policy, radio archive policy and distributed health cards and awards to the artists.

Earlier, the federal cabinet approved first-ever music policy of Pakistan. Taking to Twitter, the former information minister said that the new music policy will address the problems related to piracy copy rights and others facing the music industry.

Public performance production distribution duration mechanical and communication rights are being integrated into legal structure.

The main features of Pakistan music policy are: