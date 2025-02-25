Axar Patel reveals how he planned Imam’s run-out in IND vs PAK

India spinner Axar Patel delivered a direct hit to end Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq’s innings when he attempted to steal a quick single in the IND vs PAK game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

The left-handed batter departed after just 10 runs in the high-intensity game between the archrival on February 23 in Dubai.

Following Babar Azam’s dismissal, Imam-ul-Haq was joined by Saud Shakeel as they looked to stabilise Pakistan’s inning.

However, Imam’s inning was cut short in the 10th over when he tried to steal a quick single in the IND vs PAK game.

Facing Kuldeep Yadav, Imam-ul-Haq charged down the crease to hit the ball towards mid-on and called for a run.

However, Axar Patel quickly collected the ball and delivered a direct hit, with the Pakistan batter falling short of the crease.

With his dismissal, Pakistan were left at 47/2 in 9.2 over after they were off to a solid start in the Champions Trophy 2025 game.

Recalling the buildup to the runout, the India spinner said that he had visualised the dismissal before the delivery.

“The ball before I was visualising that he may look for such a single, and I can pull off a direct hit. I was a few steps behind initially, but charged in. The movement was same as I expected and I was able to make a direct hit,” he told the ICC in a chat.

Axar Patel revealed that he had plans in place for Imam-ul-Haq as he usually charges down the ground against spinners and takes quick singles.

“When I came onto bowl in the powerplay, he had taken a single through mid-off where Harshit Rana was fielding. So, I thought that it must be in his plans, and whatever videos I had seen of him, he was always stepping out to take quick singles against spinners,” he added.

Pertinent to note here that defending champions Pakistan have been knocked out of the Champions Trophy 2025 after they lost two of their three group-stage games.

The hosts were first thrashed by New Zealand in the tournament opener on February 19, followed by a defeat to India in the IND vs PAK game on February 23.