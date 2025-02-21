Axar Patel opens up about Rohit Sharma’s dropped catch that denied hat-trick

DUBAI: Indian spinner Axar Patel has finally spoken out about missing a hat-trick due to skipper Rohit Sharma during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim off the second and third deliveries of the ninth over.

However, India captain Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catch in the slips off the fourth ball to deny Axar Patel his hat-trick.

The India captain was seen furious with himself as he hit the turf multiple times in frustration. He was also seen apologising to Axar, who was stunned over the wasted chance.

In the post-match ceremony, Axar finally revealed his thoughts for missing the third wicket. He has no grudge against Rohit Sharma and he considers it part of a game.

The spinner also said that he had started to celebrate, thinking to have scored a hat-trick but then stopped after seeing the catch was dropped.

Axar said, “A lot happened. I didn’t know if it was out, but KL appealed and it was out. Then I go the second wicket. The third one, when the edge was found, I thought I got my hat-trick. It was an eventful over. I started to celebrate and then I saw it (Rohit dropping the catch). I didn’t react and just came back. It’s part of the game.”

WATCH: Rohit addresses dropped catch that denied Axar Patel hat-trick

Meanwhile, when asked about how he would make it up to Axar Patel after the game, Rohit Sharma said that he would take the spinner to dinner someday.

“I’ll take him out for dinner on Friday night,” he said.

Rohit Sharma lamented the drop catch, saying that it was an easy one to grab onto.