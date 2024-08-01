Axel Rudakubana: 17-year-old boy charged with murder in Southport child killings

Axel Rudakubana, a 17-year-old boy appeared in an English court on Thursday charged with the murder of three young girls in a knife attack at a summer dance class that has shocked the nation and sparked two nights of violent protests.

Axel Rudakubana first appeared at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday over Monday’s incident at a “Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop” summer vacation event for children in the seaside town of Southport.

Axel Rudakubana is charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one of possession of a bladed article.

His case was later heard at Liverpool Crown Court, where he sat in the dock covering his face with a grey sweatshirt and did not speak to confirm his name.

Judge Andrew Menary did not impose reporting restrictions on Rudakubana’s identity, which had not previously been reported as he is under 18. Rudakubana was remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing in October.

Large disturbances broke out in Southport, a town in England’s northwest, on Tuesday after false information was spread on social media that the suspect in the stabbings was a Islamist migrant, with anti-immigrant protesters descending on Southport town from elsewhere.

Police have said the attack was not terrorism-related and that the suspect was born in Britain, quashing speculation on his origins.

As well as the killing of three girls aged six to nine, Monday’s attack in the normally quiet town left eight other children with stab wounds.

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement on Thursday that two of the children had been discharged from hospital.

“We continue to treat five children involved in the devastating incident in Southport on Monday, including one recently transferred to us from Aintree University Hospital,” the trust said. “All the children in our care are currently in a stable condition.”

In London on Wednesday, thousands gathered near the prime minister’s Downing Street residence, shouting, “Save our kids”, “We want our country back” and “Stop the boats”, as well as English football chants.

London’s Metropolitan Police said on Thursday that 111 people had been arrested for offences including violent disorder and assaults on police officers.

“Whilst these charges are a significant milestone within this investigation, this remains very much a live investigation,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy told a press conference shortly after midnight.

‘THUGS FROM OUT OF TOWN’

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has denounced as “violent thugs” those who clashed with police over the knife attack, saying they would “feel the full force of the law”.

More than 50 police officers were hurt in the protests in Southport on Tuesday, when demonstrators set police vans on fire and dismantled garden walls to hurl bricks at officers.

In London on Wednesday, protesters threw flares and smoke canisters towards Downing Street.

Local people in Southport have denounced the violence.

“What I saw last night was absolutely appalling….It was devastating and it’s kind of taken away from actually what’s gone on, which is the tragedy of those deaths,” resident David Burgess told Sky News.

Hundreds of people in the community have taken part in vigils to mourn the slain children, and laid bouquets of flowers at the site of the incident.

Starmer, Britain’s former chief prosecutor who was elected on July 4, was due to meet police leaders on Thursday to offer them the government’s full backing following the violence.

“While the right to peaceful protest must be protected at all costs, he will be clear that criminals who exploit that right in order to sow hatred and carry out violent acts will face the full force of the law,” his office said.

Taylor Swift fans have so far raised more than 325,000 pounds ($417,000) to help families of the victims and for the hospital where some of the children were being treated.

The American singer has said she is in shock over the “loss of life and innocence” and at a “complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families”.