Ayaan and Anabiya: CCTV footage of shopping mall emerges

KARACHI: CCTV footage of two minor siblings Ayaan and Anabiya, who went missing from Karachi’s North Nazimabad and later returned to their home, emerged, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the details, the CCTV footage captures Ayaan and Anabiya seated on a chair inside a shopping mall, with social activist Faizan and the children’s father, Rashid, also arriving at the scene accompanied by Rangers.

The police officials successfully located the children and transported them to the office of SSP Central. However, concerns were raised regarding the individual who dropped them off at the shopping mall.

The investigation officer raised questions about how this individual obtained the contact number of the missing children’s mother, knowing that they did not have their mother’s contact details on them.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ayaan,11, and Anabiya, 12, had gone out of their house to buy a burger in North Nazimabad Block H at around 11:50 pm on Tuesday and did not return.

Rashid, the uncle of Ayaan and Anabiya, said his sister is doing a job in Dubai and after the divorce, the children were living with him. The family tried hard to find the children but after failing they moved to the police for assistance.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) central district, the incident is being investigated from various aspects with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said that a case of missing children was registered in North Nazimabad’s police station against unidentified individuals.

Later, the mother said in her social media message from Dubai that “Shukar Alhamdulillah both the kids are recovered,”.

The mother further said, ‘Those who took them, dropped them at Hyderi’.

The kids in their initial statement said their ‘aunty and maternal grandmother used to torture them”. Ayaan and Anabiya said they spent a night at the house of an uncle and aunty who found them in the street on Tuesday night.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesperson in a statement said a bid of Rs1 mln ransom for recovery of children was foiled. The Rangers spokesperson said the mother of the children received a call for Rs1mln ransom.

The paramilitary forces acted on the information with latest techniques and unearthered the kidnappers, who later left the children in Hyderi and fled away.