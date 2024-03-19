Ayaan and Anabiya enrolled in Ziauddin School

KARACHI: Two siblings Ayaan and Anabiya, who were found after going missing from Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, have been enrolled in Ziauddin School.

Ayaan and Anabiya had not been attending school since the outbreak of the corona pandemic. Both children could only receive education up to the first and second grades.

Ayaan and Anabiya left their home in North Na­zimabad due to their aunt’s ‘inap­propriate’ behavior. Upon the directive of Dr. Asim Hussain, Chairman of Dr. Ziaud­din Hospital and a senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, the siblings were enrolled in Ziauddin School in Karachi.

The educational expenses of Ayaan and Anabiya will be borne by the Ziauddin Trust, and on the instructions of Dr. Asim Hussain, both children will be provided free education from elementary school to graduation.

Background

Ayaan,11, and Anabiya, 12, had gone out of their house to buy a burger in North Nazimabad Block H at around 11:50 pm on last Tuesday and did not return.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) central district, the incident is being investigated from various aspects with the help of CCTV footage.

The police said that a case of missing children was registered in North Nazimabad’s police station against unidentified individuals.

Later, the mother said in her social media message from Dubai “Shukar Alhamdulillah both the kids are recovered,”.

The mother further said, ‘Those who took them, dropped them at Hyderi’.

The kids in their initial statement said their ‘aunty and maternal grandmother used to torture them”. Ayaan and Anabiya said they spent a night at the house of an uncle and aunty who found them in the street on Tuesday night.