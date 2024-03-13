Ayaan and Anabiya: Mother appeals for help as siblings go missing

KARACHI: The mother of Ayaan and Anabiya, two minor siblings who went missing from Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, has appealed to authorities for the recovery of her missing children.

Ayaan,11, and Anabiya, 12, had gone out of their house to buy a burger in North Nazimabad Block H at around 11:50 pm on Tuesday and did not return, the mother said.

Rashid, the uncle of Ayaan and Anabiya, said his sister is doing a job in Dubai and after the divorce, the children were living with him. The family tried hard to find the children but after failing they moved to police for assistance.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) central district, the parents of the kids are separated and the mother is doing a job in Dubai.

He added that the incident is being investigated from various aspects and CCTV footage is being acquired to locate the children.

The police said that a case of missing children has been registered in North Nazimabad’s police station against unidentified individuals.

Meanwhile, the mother of the missing kids in her video message appealed to the authorities for the recovery of Ayaan and Anabiya.

“The kids went to buy burgers and there has been no information about their whereabouts since then,” she added.