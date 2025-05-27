Iran’s Supreme Leader Khamenei praises Pakistan’s stance on Palestine

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has lauded Pakistan’s principled stance on the Palestinian issue and urged the need to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two countries.

During a meeting in Tehran on Monday with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his delegation, Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted Pakistan’s unique role in the Muslim world and stressed that both Iran and Pakistan must work together to stop the Zionist regime’s atrocities in Gaza.

In a statement shared on social media following the meeting, the Supreme Leader commended Pakistan for remaining unaffected by repeated incentives offered to Muslim countries to normalize ties with Israel. “Pakistan’s unwavering position on Palestine is deeply admirable,” he stated.

Nous sommes ravis de la fin des conflits entre le Pakistan et l’Inde et nous espérons que les différends entre les deux pays seront résolus. — Ayatollah Khamenei (@fr_Khamenei) May 26, 2025

Ayatollah Khamenei conveyed optimism about the future of the Muslim world, noting that various recent developments have strengthened this hope.

Additionally, he welcomed the easing of tensions between Pakistan and India and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution to ongoing disputes.

Referencing global instability, the Supreme Leader remarked that at a time when war-mongering forces are spreading conflict and division worldwide, unity and stronger ties among Muslim nations are essential for ensuring peace and security in the region.

He also urged for the revitalization of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) through Iran-Pakistan partnership, noting that historical ties between the two nations have always been warm and brotherly—even during challenging times like the Iran-Iraq war, where Pakistan maintained a supportive stance.