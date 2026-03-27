Iranian media releases Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's picture moments before assassination

Iranian media has released an image of slain Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, taken moments before his assassination in US-Israel airstrike, has been released.

According to reports, the image was captured from CCTV footage at the office of the late leader.

In the last image, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei can be seen reciting the Holy Quran.

The image has been released by Iranian state media.

Tehran publishes the last picture taken of Islamic Revolution leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei at his office in the Iranian capital before his martyrdom. pic.twitter.com/sPm3fpZCKb — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) March 27, 2026

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran, died aged 86 in a large-scale air attack on the country by the US and Israel on February 28.

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He previously served as the third president of Iran from 1981 to 1989. He held the title Ayatollah, and his tenure as supreme leader, spanning 36 years and six months, made him the longest-serving head of state in West Asia at the time of his death.

Ayotallah Ali Khamenei narrowly escaped assassination by the Mujahedin-e Khalq when a bomb, concealed in a tape recorder, exploded beside him. On 27 June 1981, while Khamenei had returned from the frontline, he went to the Aboozar Mosque according to his Saturday schedule. After the first prayer, he lectured to worshippers who had written their questions on paper.