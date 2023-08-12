Remember the famous 90s diva Ayesha Jhulka? Where is she now?

Do you remember one of the most prominent Bollywood divas of the 90s, Ayesha Jhulka? Read on to know what is she doing now.

Ayesha Jhulka, who stepped back from the industry despite having credits for superhits like ‘Khiladi’, ‘Himmatwala’ and ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander’, once revealed that it was a ‘conscious choice’ to break free from her ‘glam girl’ image in Bollywood.

Around the same time, Jhulka got married to construction tycoon Sameer Vashi, whom she met through her mother, and the couple mutually decided to have no children.

After her marriage, Jhulka picked on to much less work with consciously chosen scripts to break the monotony of her work.

The yesteryear diva made a comeback to film with ‘Genius’ 2018, playing the mother of the lead protagonist. The actor also impressed netizens with her social media presence, sharing stunning pictures, throwback clips and reel recreations of her iconic numbers from the 90s on her Instagram handle, with more than 487,000 followers.

Moreover, Jhulka recently made her OTT debut on Amazon Prime’s web series ‘Hush Hush’ alongside Juhi Chawla, Karishma Tanna and Soha Ali Khan.

Her last appearance was in the star-studded comedy series ‘Happy Family: Conditions Apply’.

