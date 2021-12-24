Judicial commission to consider Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to SC

ISLAMABAD: Another meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) has been convened by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed to consider the appointment of the first female judge, Justice Ayesha A Malik, at the apex court, ARY NEWS reported.

The sources privy to the development said that CJP Gulzar Ahmed wants to bring the first female judge to the apex court while elevating judge of Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Ayesha Malik to the Supreme Court.

“The meeting of the judicial commission is scheduled for January 06,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Judicial Commission Pakistan (JCP) meeting in September ended without a decision on Justice Ayesha Malik’s elevation to the Supreme Court.

The JCP which met under Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed concluded inconclusively as the vote count over Justice Ayesha’s appointment as first SC woman judge ended in a tie.

As per sources, Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, the Attorney General, and Law Minister Farogh Naseem voted in favour, while Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Sardar Tariq, Justice (retired) Dost Mohammad Khan, and Pakistan Bar Council Representative to the SJC Akhtar Hussain voted against the appointment.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa could not attend the meeting as he was out of the country.

Justice Ayesha A Malik bio

Justice Malik will be the first woman judge in Pakistan’s history to be elevated to the top court. She has been a Lahore High Court judge since March 27.

According to her profile on the Lahore High Court’s website, she did her B.Com from the Government College of Commerce and Economics, Karachi and studied law at Lahore’s Pakistan College of Law.

She completed her LLM from Harvard Law School, where she was named London H Gammon Fellow 1999-1999.

Justice Ayesha A. Malik has already given her consent to her elevation to the Supreme Court (SC).

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!