Ayesha Omar’s latest video goes viral

Actor Ayesha Omar shared a video of her enjoying her time in Tanzania and it has gone viral on social media.

Ayesha Omar, who plays the role of Khoobsurat from the comical drama series Bulbulay, is seen swimming with turtles and feeding them in the viral video.

“Lunch with these beauties,” her caption read. “Seaweed= low in calories, great source of vitamins and minerals.”

The video has millions of views with hundreds of comments including those from celebrities Sana Anver, Nimra Khan and Azfar Rehman.

Recently, the Bulbulay claimed to have found the ‘mother of all sunsets’ in Serengeti.

The celebrity shared the pictures of the scenic view on her Instagram to which she said, “This mother of all sunsets, in the #serengeti was pure, unadulterated JOY.”

She also shared how watching the sunset lowers levels of Cortisol (the stress hormone) and aids the release of Serotonin (the happy hormone) and Melatonin (the sleep hormone) in the body.

Recently, she sounded off on online trolls who left ageist comments on a recent picture of Mahira Khan on sets of her new film.

After Mahira’s costar Zahid Ahmed shared an after-pack up picture with her, many online pages reposted the same, evoking rude comments about how Mahira looked in the picture – mind you, the picture was taken after a long day of shooting.

“Mahira looks sooo old,” read one comment, with many others echoing the same.

Ayesha Omar then sprang to Mahira’s defence in the comment section, asking, “And what’s wrong with that (looking old)?”

“She (Mahira) is beautiful inside out, regardless of the number of years she has lived. We are all older and hopefully wiser,” she said, adding that every living is bound to go through the natural process of life which includes ageing.

The Bulbulay star further urged people to be more considerate. “Can we please take a step back and check our words? Can we please stop shaming others for their age, colour, physical appearance, clothes etc.?” she asked.

