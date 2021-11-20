Ayesha Omar shares picture of ‘mother of all sunsets’

Ayesha Omar, who is popularly known as Khoobsurat from the comical drama series Bulbulay, has found the ‘mother of all sunsets’ in Serengeti, Tanzania while spending vacations there.

The actress shared the pictures of the scenic view on her Instagram to which she said, “This mother of all sunsets, in the #serengeti was pure, unadulterated JOY.”

Omar also shared how watching the sunset lowers levels of Cortisol (the stress hormone) and aids the release of Serotonin (the happy hormone) and Melatonin (the sleep hormone) in the body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

