Saturday, November 20, 2021
type here...
HomeLifestyle
Usman Khan

Ayesha Omar shares picture of ‘mother of all sunsets’

test

Ayesha Omar, who is popularly known as Khoobsurat from the comical drama series Bulbulay, has found the ‘mother of all sunsets’ in Serengeti, Tanzania while spending vacations there.

The actress shared the pictures of the scenic view on her Instagram to which she said, “This mother of all sunsets, in the #serengeti was pure, unadulterated JOY.”

Omar also shared how watching the sunset lowers levels of Cortisol (the stress hormone) and aids the release of Serotonin (the happy hormone) and Melatonin (the sleep hormone) in the body.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

Facebook Notice for EU!
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!
Usman Khan

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.