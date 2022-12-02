Ayesha Omar’s latest pictures a hit

The latest pictures of famed actor and model Ayesha Omar are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures saw the “Bulbulay” stare basking in the sunlight at a beach.

Ayesha Omar quoted writer Alan Knott’s quote “The meaning of life is just to be alive. It is so plain and so obvious and so simple. And yet, everybody rushes around in a great panic, as if it were necessary to achieve something beyond themselves” as the caption.

The celebrity has a huge fan base on social media platforms. With millions of Instagram followers, she shares pictures and videos of her personal and professional happenings.

Earlier, Ayesha Omar’s pictures of the actor star in a pink eastern outfit made rounds.

Moreover, the click of her in a white tank top made went viral as well.

On the professional front, Omar was last seen as Soha in ARY Digital’s on-air serial “Habs“. Moreover, she has given stellar performances in several films and dramas and is best known for her performance as Khoobsurat in the sitcom “Bulbulay“.

