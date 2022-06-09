Watch: Ayesha Omer wishes Azfar Rehman with a rare drama clip

Actor Ayesha Omer shared a rare clip from the drama serial ‘Kaisa Yeh Junoon’ starring Azfar Rehman and Ali Kazmi.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tuesday, ‘Habs’ actor shared a throwback clip of her on-screen collaboration with close friend and co-actor Azfar Rehman to wish him on 38th birthday.

A short video of ARY Digital’s drama serial ‘Kaisa Yeh Junoon’ was shared by Omer on the photo and video sharing application along with an adorable birthday wish for her favorite ‘onscreen and offscreen’ hero.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Omar (@ayesha.m.omar)

“Such babies we were, so young, so junooni. Starting our careers with big dreams in our hearts,” she noted in reference to the clip. “So much has changed since then, we went through so many twists and turns, ups and downs, highs and lows, near death experiences, the best times and excruciating, life altering ones. But I can say one thing with utmost confidence: our bond and junoon remains the same.”

“You will always be my Hero. Onscreen and offscreen. May Allah always bless and protect you. Happy birthday @azfu,” the actor wrote further.

Responding to the birthday note, Azfar wrote: “Ayeshaaaaaa….. U mean the world to me… You… Truly personify the word * Dost * in my life… May u always shine blessed to have u.” Showbiz A-lister Ayeza Khan also dropped a comment on the Instagram post, branding the two as her ‘favorite onscreen couple’.

Apart from Ayesha Omer and Azfar Rehman, ‘Kaisa Yeh Junoon’ which aired on ARY Digital in 2007 also featured Asif Raza Mir, Savera Nadeem, Ali Kazmi, Madiha Iftekhar, Hassan Niazi, and Indian actor Kirron Kher in pivotal roles.

About the project, the ‘Bulbulay’ actor wrote, “We shot this drama serial 14 years ago. In 3 countries. Such a gruelling schedule it was, but such a beautiful journey.”

Comments