‘Time to say goodbye…’: Ayeza Khan bids farewell to MJ with a creative video

A-list actor Ayeza Khan bids farewell to her character Mubashira Jaffar aka MJ, as her on-air serial ‘Mein’ heads to the finale.

The fierce and self-centred Mubashira Jaffar aka everyone’s favourite MJ is all set to pass on the baton to sweet and kind-hearted Mahnoor, the ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, as one of her on-air serials, ‘Mein’ heads to its finale in the forthcoming week.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday evening, Ayeza Khan penned a warm note to bid farewell to MJ. Along with a video of Mubashira handling the responsibility of viewer’s entertainment to Mahnoor, Khan wrote, “Time to say goodbye to MJ, aka Mubashira Jaffer. This journey wasn’t easy for me; the roller coaster of emotions, stepping out of my comfort zone without even looking at the monitor, trusting the director @badar.mehmood to bring out the best in me.”

“The response from all of you has been overwhelming; you’ve turned a villain into a hero. Thank you for appreciating my performance as MJ,” she added.

Further, expressing her gratitude for her co-stars on the project, Khan continued, “MJ will always be my most challenging and favourite character. I’m not sure if you’ll miss it, but I’ll never forget this role in my life. Just two more days of MJ with you, then a forever goodbye.”

Notably, ‘Mein’ is the maiden collaboration of the two leading actors of Pakistan’s drama industry, Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali. It follows two strong-headed individuals who ‘end up crossing paths due to being unlucky in love’ while facing family and societal pressures.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah, ‘Mein’ is set to air final episode 32 on Monday, February 5.

