Ayeza Khan crosses the 10 million followers mark on Instagram

Ayeza Khan has crossed the coveted 10 million followers mark on Instagram, making her the undisputed queen of Pakistan on the photo-sharing app.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress managed to reach the 10m+ mark on Sunday, making her the most-followed Pakistani celebrity, with actress Aiman Khan following her lead and coming in at the second spot with a whopping 9+ million followers on Instagram.

Ayeza, who follows 390 people herself on the app, acknowledged her own feat on Instagram with a picture of herself in Turkey. “We are 10 million followers strong today. Love my little fandom. Thank you guys so much for your love,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

She also shared a fan-art on her profile that showed an animated Ayeza with a heart in her hands that said “10M”.

Earlier this year in January, Ayeza crossed the 8+ million followers mark, ending fellow actor Aiman Khan’s reign as the most-followed celeb in Pakistan. read more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AIMAN MUNEEB (@aimankhan.official)

Mahira Khan is also one of the most-followed celebs on the app, with 7.9+ million followers, while Aiman’s sister Minal Khan has managed to rake in 7.8+ million followers!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minal Ahsan (@minalkhan.official)

We have to say, our leading ladies sure know how to keep social media buzzing!