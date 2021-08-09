Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor mark 7th wedding anniversary!

TV’s it couple, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Aug. 8, marking the occasion with loving messages for each other.

Taking to Instagram to share stunning photos from an upcoming shoot, the couple did not hold back on expressing their love for each other, also teasing fans with a ‘surprise’ in the form of a brand ‘revisiting’ their love story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

“Today, is the date all my stars aligned, the 8th always takes me back to 2014, to our special day,” wrote Ayeza, calling her husband Danish “a man of substance, love and a treasure to cherish.”

Danish Taimoor on the other hand also shared a gorgeous photo of Ayeza Khan as an ode to his lady love, writing, “7 years ago, on this very date, I saw you in your wedding dress, a radiant vision, beautiful and sublime, and to this day I look at you with the very same awe, as if it’s the first time we met. This is an ode to you and to our story Happy Anniversary.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16)

The pictures feature Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan in regal wear in what we’re guessing will serve as a rehash of their wedding story.

Here’s wishing the beautiful couple a very happy anniversary and many more years of happiness together!