Ayeza Khan enrolls in London’s Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts

Showbiz A-lister Ayeza Khan is all set to live the ‘little dream of little Ayeza’ as she enrolled herself in the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

After a stellar acting career of over 15 years and some of the most acclaimed performances and superhit projects to her credit, Ayeza Khan has decided to pursue formal education in drama and theatre, to fulfil the long-standing dream of her younger self, she announced via an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle yesterday evening, Khan shared a bunch of pictures from London, as she announced to have joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in the city.

“When I started acting at the age of 17, I dreamed of studying theatre. However, given the circumstances at that time in my life, this dream kept being pushed further and further away. After years of hard work, I was finally able to afford the time and resources to return to school and attend the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London,” she shared. “It felt so refreshing to feel young again.

Further acknowledging the support from her parents, Khan continued, “After all these years of dedication to my career and family, it feels only right to live out the little dreams of little Ayeza. But none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support of my mother and father. They have been by my side since the very beginning of this career.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful for the life I have, and I owe it all to my family. Every bit of it. This journey is both for them and because of them,” concluded the ‘Mein’ star.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan was last seen in ARY Digital’s superhit serial ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, opposite Hamza Ali Abbasi. She also won acclaim for her antagonistic character in ‘Mein’.