Ayeza Khan congratulates newlyweds Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Actor and Model Ayeza Khan has expressed her excitement over the wedding of Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal by sharing photos of Kate as a bride.

One of the most followed celebrities on social media in Pakistan, Ayeza Khan congratulated the newlyweds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal by sharing Kaif’s photo with a caption, “FINALYYYYYYYY”

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif got married to co-celebrity Vicky Kaushal on December 9 in Rajasthan and the couple’s pictures together have gone viral on social media.

They took their seven pheras in a traditional Indian wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara.

“Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment,” Katrina Kaif wrote on Instagram. “Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

The Race star was seen in a pink lehenga while her husband donned a sherwani.

It is to be noted the picture made rounds despite the couple laying strict rules and regulations.

They had asked their guests to not take photos and videos while tagging the location of the events on social media platforms was not allowed as well.

